Chandigarh: Dance videos of Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary are often on social media. Now another video of him has become a topic of discussion but not because of dance, but for some other reason. Actually, in this video, Sapna has talked about the issues of farmers and appealed to the media to raise the issues related to farmers.

In this video posted on his Instagram account, Sapna appears to be emotional talking about farmers. Sharing the video, Sapna wrote, ‘I request all of you to raise your voice for our Annadata too.’

In the video, Sapna says that people came out for Sushant Singh Rajput. Everyone expressed their feelings for them together. It is the pressure of the pressure created by the people that today CBI is investigating their death or suicide. Also, drugs and nepotism and wrong things are being talked about. But during this time, we have to show the same sensitivity towards farmers.

Sapna said in the video, “There was to be a farmer movement some time ago, but during this time they were beaten up, arrested too. The farmers are demanding justice and who will listen if the government does not listen to them. If you do not show who will show. I request the media persons to raise the voice of the farmers. It is your duty. Also request the government to listen to the demand of the farmers. “

Sapna said, “I am happy that I come to a place where the farmer is recorded very high. I am proud to say that I am the daughter of a farmer and all of you from the media, from the government and from the people One request is to listen to the demands of the farmers. Do not suppress them. “

