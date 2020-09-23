Sapna Choudhary Dance on Haryanvi Song: Videos of Haryanvi Famous Dancer Sapna Chaudhary’s Dhansu Dance Performance go viral on social media. Sapna, who was a TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant, has made her own identity today. A different style of Sapna was seen in ‘Bigg Boss’ house, which was well liked by the audience. Sapna often raises issues related to farmers through social media. This is the main reason why people of all ages are involved in his fan following.

Sapna’s stage show always sees a huge crowd. A dance video of Desi Sapna Chaudhary of Haryana is becoming very popular on YouTube these days. In the video, Sapna is seen rocking with her tremendous performance. In the Sapna video, Haryanvi is seen dancing to the song ‘Khadi Road Par Vat Karoon’.

Sapna is seen wearing a suit salwar during the dance performance. This dance video of Sapna has been released on the official YouTube channel of Trimurti Cassette. Till now, this video has got millions of views on YouTube. People are giving different reactions by commenting.

Sapna Chaudhary recently shared a picture on her Instagram account which is going viral on social media. Sharing this photo, Sapna Chaudhary wrote in the caption, “We take on Sooraj sir, still not bright in life.” Lakhs of likes have come on this picture so far.

