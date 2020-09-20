Teri Lat Lag Ja Gi Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Whenever Sapna Chaudhary performs on stage, her energy and dance is worth watching. Sapna’s dance videos are highly liked on YouTube. The number of fans of Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary is increasing steadily. The dancing queen’s desi dancing style, once you see it, does not forget throughout its life.

A dance video of Sapna is rocking YouTube. In the video, the dancing queen is seen performing a great dance on Haryanvi song ‘Teri Lat Lag Jaagi’ (Teri Lat Lag Ja Gi). You can get an idea of ​​the popularity of this dance video by the fact that it has got 149 million views on YouTube. Sapna is seen wearing a blue suit in the song.

Recently, Sapna Chaudhary has shared a picture on her Instagram account which is going viral on social media. In this picture, Sapna is seen posing in front of the camera. Sharing the photo, Sapna Chaudhary wrote in the caption, “We are wandering on Sooraj sir, still not bright in life.” Lakhs of likes have come on this picture of Sapna Chaudhary.

People are commenting and praising their look and dance. Sapna has won the hearts of the audience with her tremendous dance. This dance video of Sapna has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Chanda Video. Haryanvi Song ‘Teri Lat Lag Lag Jagi’ is sung by Ruchika Jhangid and Sonu Sharma. Its lyrics are written by Nandu Choti Wala.

