Famous Haryanvi dancer and Bigg Boss ex contestant Sapna Chaudhary has shared a picture of her new look on the occasion of New Year. Sapna has congratulated the fans by sharing a picture on the new year. In the picture that Sapna has shared, she is seen wearing a black lehenga-choli and a net sardine in a traditional style.

There are red bangles in her hands and a dot on the forehead, which makes her look very beautiful. With this picture, Sapna wrote in the caption, Last year I lost, I won, I cried, I laughed, I broke from inside but still I got up again and got ready to fulfill my dreams. many many congratulations.

Let us tell you that 2020 brought a lot of happiness for Sapna. On the one hand, she secretly married Haryanvi actor Veer Sahu in January 2020. On the other hand, in October, she also gave birth to her first child. Sapna had kept both these things hidden from the fans. Nobody knew that Sapna is married but after the birth of the son, her husband herself told this thing to everyone on social media, everyone was shocked.

After this, Sapna had also shared some pictures on social media celebrating the first Karvachauth with Veer, which was not too late to go viral. After this, he shared a picture of his young son in his lap, but did not show the son’s face in it. Sapna gave the caption with the son’s photo – for thousands of years Nargis cries on her disinterest. Chadan is born with great difficulty.