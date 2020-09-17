Every song of Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary makes a stir as soon as it comes on the internet. It can be understood from his popularity that almost every video of him goes viral on social media. TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’ Contestant, Sapna’s popularity has seen a tremendous boom after becoming a part of the show.

Meanwhile, another video of Sapna is going viral on social media. But in this video, she is not alone, Rakhi Sawant is also seen with her. This video has received more than 68 lakh views so far in YouTube, while 33 thousand people have liked it.

In the beginning of this video, Sapna says that I can dance and show you, but you turn off all your phones. Turn off the flash, keep the phone on, looks in the eyes, blinded. That’s when Rakhi Sawant says how sweet Sapna Chaudhary is to me.

After this, both Sapna’s famous song ‘Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal’ dances and the audience also claps after seeing them.

