Dance queen Sapna Chaudhary has given birth to a son. Sapna is 30 years old and says that this age is perfect for becoming a mother.Sapna did not tell anyone about her pregnancy and marriage. Now there has been any reason for this. Right now both mother and child are fine.Sapna has given birth to a son at the age of 30. Let us know what are the benefits of becoming a mother at this age.

Benefits of being a mother at 30

If you become a mother before completing 30, then it is a very good thing physically. This age is considered physically and mentally perfect to become a mother.

It can be difficult to conceive after 30, so doctors also recommend becoming a mother before this age. This makes you physically ready to face the changes of pregnancy and the pain of delivery.



What does research say

Research also believes that the age of 25 to 30 is perfect for becoming a mother. It is easy to conceive at this age and there is less risk of any problem in pregnancy.

It is believed that with increasing age, the fertility power of women decreases, so they should become mothers before 30. It is necessary for the health of both mother and child.