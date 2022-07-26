Green light from the Italian Medicines Agency for a new treatment against metastatic prostate cancer, a ‘daughter’ therapy of the Titan project that the Sapienza University of Rome has coordinated for Italy, with Alessandro Sciarra of the Maternal and Child Department and Urological sciences. Scientists participating in the research, an international multi-center program that is the subject of several publications in the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrated the benefits of systemic apalutamide therapy. The compound, capable of inhibiting the biological effects of androgens, after validation by the American drug agency Fda and the European EMA, also received the AIFA’s ok, which approved its prescription and reimbursement.

Prostate cancer – remember from Sapienza – is the most frequent cancer in humans and is difficult to diagnose especially in the early stages. In fact, it cannot be identified with a simple ultrasound, but in-depth urological examinations and periodic monitoring of the prostate specific antigen (Psa), an enzyme that has the function of maintaining the fluidity of the seminal fluid and whose quantity increases in case of tumor prostate. “About 15% of prostate cancers present at the first diagnosis already in the metastatic phase and 20% progress more or less slowly, with the development of metastases after primary treatments – underlines Sciarra – The Titan study has introduced a treatment modality of this carcinoma alternative to the classic therapy with pharmacological castration alone. This has produced a significant advantage for patients, both in terms of overall survival and in terms of quality of life “. In addition to slowing the progression of the tumor, prolonging the survival of patients – highlights a note from the University of Rome – this new therapeutic scheme has “excellent tolerability and a relatively simple management of the clinician”.

“The results obtained with this project – comments Sciarra – allow to implement the therapeutic possibilities of the patient with metastatic and hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, both at first diagnosis and progressive, and therefore represent an advantageous alternative to current therapies”.