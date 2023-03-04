Sapiens – One planet only: advances on today’s episode, March 4, 2023

Tonight, Saturday 4 March 2023, at 21.45 on Rai 3, Sapiens – One planet is broadcast, the appointment with scientific and environmental dissemination hosted by Mario Tozzi. Each person produces up to half a kilo of excrement a day: multiplying this value by eight billion, or the number of inhabitants of planet Earth, it becomes evident how gigantic is the volume of human excrement that surrounds us. Even urine, an extraordinary source of nitrogen, is a precious resource that we are unable to exploit.

The new season of Sapiens focuses on an economic and natural resource: our bodily excrements. Through a story that unfolds throughout the episode, the theme of the hygiene question is addressed, a crucial conquest for the development of our civilizations: already in Roman times, feces were specifically collected at the Porta Stercoraria at the mouth of the Cloaca Maxima and the same what happened in some southern cities of the 18th century Chinese Empire.

Over time, sapiens have learned to develop and design infrastructures capable of containing many infectious diseases, but today we have to change our attitude again, to face today’s needs: washing and disinfecting ourselves has freed us from many scourges, more than they have been able to do vaccines, but we can no longer afford to squander the metabolic heritage represented by our feces. Our “dark matter” is the last frontier between us and the circular economy and the correct replenishment of nutrients on this planet of ours.

