Sapiens – One planet only: advances on today’s episode, February 18, 2023

Tonight, Saturday 18 February 2023, at 21.45 on Rai 3, Sapiens – One planet is broadcast, the appointment with scientific and environmental dissemination hosted by Mario Tozzi. The episode that opens the new season of Sapiens – a single planet reopens the Cold Case of the Agro Pontino reclamation to analyze, through a close example, the crime that is being committed today in the Amazon: What is the price in money amazons of the world? And what is the value, however, for the balance of the planet? Who benefits from their destruction? Who are the attackers? And who are the victims?

The famous reclamation, which lasted over 10 years and for which over 18 and a half million worker days were employed with the work of fifty thousand men recruited throughout the country, represented – from an environmental point of view – the most gigantic massacre of trees never happened with a single intervention in Europe, which led to the deforestation of a vast area on the outskirts of Rome to meet the growing need for crops and livestock. The lowland forest of the Agro Pontino, in fact, was our Amazonia, but the reclamation, historically attributed to the fascist period, although it has eradicated the danger represented by malaria however limited to that territory, has also eliminated the largest wetland area in the Mediterranean and all its extraordinary richness of life.

