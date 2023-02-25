Sapiens – One planet only: the advances on today’s episode, 25 February 2023

Tonight, Saturday 25 February 2023, at 21.45 on Rai 3, Sapiens – One planet is broadcast, the appointment with scientific and environmental dissemination hosted by Mario Tozzi. Is the end of the world possible through a volcanic eruption like the catastrophic one of Cumbre Vieja in 2021? How to avoid the end of the world? Is it possible to try to limit the damage through the only tool we have to protect ourselves, knowledge? These are some of the questions at the center of today’s episode, February 25, 2023. An episode that will continue to explore the motivations and consequences of the sapiens’ choices by looking for answers in the past, analyzing the present and trying to hypothesize future scenarios.

To tell the end of the world, Mario Tozzi went to La Palma, in the Canary archipelago, devastated by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, one of the most important eruptions of the last 50 years which took place in 2021. The enormous lava flow traveled the sides of the volcano until it reaches the sea, destroying houses and luxuriant plantations, covering the entire island with a black blanket of rock and ash; suffocating volcanic gases still prevent people from returning to entire countries.

Through exclusive images, taken in areas usually off-limits due to their danger, it will be possible to observe and understand the power of the volcano and try to reconstruct a coexistence with a natural phenomenon of this magnitude.

Since sapiens appeared on Earth, they have had to face different types of catastrophes in the form of glaciations, droughts, earthquakes, eruptions, landslides, floods, tsunamis. Faced with those natural phenomena, an expression of the perennial dynamism of our planet, they have often asked themselves: has the end of the world arrived? Of course, the end of the world we are talking about is the end of the world as we know it, of the world that the sapiens have built, upsetting the planet with activities that have often led to death and destruction.

Parallel to the observation of such a recent phenomenon, Mario Tozzi will move between the distant past and the future imagining the frightening eruption of one of the most dangerous volcanoes on our planet: the Yellowstone supervolcano in North America. Already the protagonist of a catastrophic eruption thousands of years ago, the volcano is currently late in its natural cycle: its explosion could change the history of sapiens as has already happened several times in the planet’s past.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Sapiens – One planet on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast today – 25 February 2023 – at 9.45 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.