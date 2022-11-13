Sapiens – One planet: the previews on today’s episode, November 13, 2022

Tonight, Saturday 13 November 2022, at 9.45 pm on Rai 3, Sapiens – Un solo planet, the appointment with scientific and environmental dissemination conducted by Mario Tozzi is broadcasted. The history of life on Earth is still mysterious. What do we know about this story? How was our home born, how were oceans formed? When did life first appear on Earth? And how did it evolve to the forms we know today? These are the questions from which tonight’s episode of Sapiens starts. In the uncontaminated nature of Barbagia, Mario Tozzi goes back on a journey in search of geological evidence of two ancestral stories: the birth and formation of Planet Earth, and the genesis and the path of Sardinia, the oldest region in Italy.

At the same time, through the great documentaries of Sapiens – a single planet, we will observe the new discoveries that have arrived from the very place where it all began: deep space. The most up-to-date satellite technologies allow you to look at the Earth from thousands of miles away providing exciting new answers to the oldest questions. In fact, due to the lack of fossil evidence that allows significant reconstructions, the observation of the Earth from space and the study of meteorites can make a contribution to fully understand the history of the planet.

