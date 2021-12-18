Sapiens – One planet: the previews on today’s episode, December 18, 2021

Tonight, Saturday 18 December 2021, at 9.45 pm on Rai 3, Sapiens – Un solo planet, the appointment with scientific and environmental dissemination conducted by Mario Tozzi will be broadcast. The artistic and architectural beauty of a city like Florence is known all over the world, so much so that it is considered one of the symbolic places of beauty and grandeur in the history of the sapiens. But the secret of the great Florentine beauty and of the Renaissance lies in its rocks and in its geological history, cornerstones that have set the historical trajectories of the great men and artists who created it. Mario Tozzi tells the story in Sapiens, broadcast on Saturday 18 December at 9.45 pm on Rai 3.

The journey into the geological history and the stones that allowed the history of the Etruscans and the Medici starts from the Tuscan capital, from the ancient sand of the sandstone that built the skeleton of the most important buildings in the city to the white marble of the Apuan Alps, the whose algid and elegant appearance has embellished the facades of the Cathedral and the Baptistery for centuries, as well as having exalted the hand of artists such as Michelangelo.

But the history of the Earth, written in the rocks and in the landscapes, has not only influenced the trajectories of the history of the sapiens in the construction of Florence: in a journey that will take us to the coasts of Brittany, it will be possible to understand how the phenomena that occurred hundreds of millions years ago they allowed the great history of France and left a legacy that day after day, we sapiens have learned to welcome and exploit to build anything.

