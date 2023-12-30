Sapiens – One Planet: previews of today's episode, 30 December 2023

Tonight, Saturday 30 December 2023, at 9.45 pm on Rai 3, Sapiens – One Planet, the appointment with scientific and environmental dissemination hosted by Mario Tozzi, will be broadcast. Why did Copernicus make the revolution? Today's episode starts from this question. Another question is whether the scientist Nicolaus Copernicus should really be “cursed” for having displaced us from the center of the universe. And then, are there other forms of intelligent life? Are we Sapiens really special or not?

The first part of the sixth season of “Sapiens – One Planet” concludes with discussions on the consequences of the so-called Copernican revolution, retracing the history of the Polish astronomer who, with his brilliant intuition, undermined every belief in the centrality of man : a victory for numbers and science but a defeat for all humanity, orphaned by a cosmos created around it.

Mario Tozzi goes to Padua, where Copernicus completed part of his studies. In particular, we will visit the Scrovegni Chapel, where Giotto represented the starry sky in the pre-Copernican conception, and the Astronomical Observatory of Asiago, from which, observing the celestial vault as we know it today, “Sapiens – A single planet ” goes to discover a universe with an infinite number of worlds by carrying out an investigation to try to understand if we are really that special in the universe.

At the beginning of the episode in the space dedicated to the “Dialogues of Sapiens”, the scientist Mario Tozzi will converse with the humanist Pietrangelo Buttafuoco on the themes of the evening.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Sapiens – One Planet live on TV and live streaming? The program airs, as mentioned, today – 30 December 2023 – at 9.45 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.