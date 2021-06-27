Sapiens Files – One planet: the previews on today’s episode, June 27, 2021

Tonight, Saturday 27 June 2021, at 8.30 pm on Rai 3, “Sapiens – One single planet”, the appointment with scientific and environmental dissemination conducted by Mario Tozzi, will be broadcast. A close journey among the most spectacular and impetuous active volcanoes on the planet. It is proposed by “Sapiens Files – One planet” with Mario Tozzi, in the episode “The fire of the Earth”, Sunday 27 June at 20.30 on Rai 3. From the evocative and wild volcanic lake of Vico, in Lazio, the famous photographer Carsten Peter, who went to the most remote and dangerous places on earth to capture the beauty and power of volcanoes, goes in search of the perfect shot. The photographer descended into stormy lakes of incandescent magma and walked to the edge of erupting craters. A journey through the most spectacular activities of nature, the volcanoes, each with its own personality but all connected to a primordial source of heat, the engine of life itself on Earth.

The program airs, as mentioned, today – June 27, 2021 – at 20.30 on Rai 3.