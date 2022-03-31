Saphe Drive Mini it can save you from tons of fines, it’s true, but it’s not as intuitive a gem as it may seem. At first glance it looks almost like a toy for children, very small and colorful. A lightness that I would never have expected from a similar product, accustomed to very old navigators: heavy and absolutely very bulky. I remember my father driving, shouting animatedly at the Tom Tom on duty why did not report the classic mobile speed cameras. He did not take fines, fortunately he has always been very respectful when driving, but being such an anxious man a few screams of frustration were foreseeable. Now that I have had my driver’s license for ten years, I too feel the same pressure.

Be careful, because the Saphe Drive Mini is not a navigator, but rather a speed camera detector, mobile or not, which can also help you to report various dangers along the way. Something completely different; obviously it is not a flawless flagger (like anything, always remember) and I’m here to give you some warnings so you can use it to the fullest.

Are you ready to travel the streets in complete tranquility? I remind you that this little gem it will not have to give you the opportunity to accelerate on roads without speed cameras and to stop with the car in the vicinity; you must always respect the various speed limits and laws present when driving on the road. Always be respectful and, you will see, that you will never see the shadow of fines, thanks to the help of the Saphe Mini Drive.

Saphe Drive Mini: more options in a single object

As mentioned in the previous paragraph, the Saphe Drive Mini has multiple modes and all of them are extremely useful; what was wonderful for me is being able to know, and report, the various dangers on the road practically immediately. This can give a huge advantage to the driver, especially in finding alternative routes in good time or knowing the waiting time before arriving at the workplace.

By “dangers” we obviously mean all those situations that block the path on the road: fires, accidents, ambulances, etc.. The list would be too long and it is self-evident when a danger can be serious and which ones can be lighter. Also reporting road works can be considered a dangerperhaps due to a road that is not exactly straight or that requires more attention.

This option is available to everyone and can be used by anyone; Let me explain: if a user sees a danger, he can report it and the message can also reach your device (if you are nearby, of course) and you can do the same. Do you see a chain incident? Optimal, press the red button, positioned on the left with a nice triangle with the classic exclamation point and that’s it. Be careful, however, because here we also enter into a small defect of the Saphe Drive Mini. Each button corresponds to one or more options and you need to know in detail what to do and how to do it. You may risk turning it off inadvertently or otherwise.

Personally, I reported a danger in my home, right inside the house, while I was trying to turn it off and I felt quite uncomfortable. No do not worry: you will not find the police or carabinieri at the bell to understand what is happening. This is not the purpose of the Saphe Drive Mini and I have been fairly calm about it. Let’s say it wasn’t a nice episode. The rest of the buttons are used to report the various speed cameraswhich I will list at the end of this review.

How can such a small screen show so many options?

But in addition to reporting the dangers, what is this Saphe Drive Mini capable of? Well, as said at the beginning: it signals the various speed cameras in the area, both fixed and mobile. A godsend for those leaving for a long journey and unfamiliar with the various areas or speed limits. The screen, however, is really very small to be able to include images of a map, signs, speed of movement, etc.. In fact, in order to use the Saphe Drive Mini, you need to download the completely free application “Saphe Link”. Once done, you will be asked for a small user registration, so that you can sign the various conditions of use. Calm: there is no need to activate any type of subscription.

Once this is done, a whole world will open up! You will have the view of the map you are in, just like a normal navigator, and all the information you need will be easily visible on the screen. So yes: you will need to equip yourself with a car phone holder, so from to be able to see immediately what is reported. A little inconvenient when you have to use it too Google Maps, for example, but luckily you can get notified when something is wrong. Also because it turns out to be quite intuitive and is great for those who are not used to technology. Simplicity first of all and Saphe Drive Mini meets this request very well.

To be able to connect it to the phone you will need to turn on Bluetooth, so as to allow the device to connect to the GPS. The Saphe Drive Mini does not have one inside and therefore could not function properly without it. From the moment it is connected, it will remain active until it is turned off e it will warn you at least 500 meters before the various speed cameras, accidents and all the above mentioned.

Great, but let’s also talk about the flaws

Let’s start by saying that if you don’t turn off the Saphe Mini Drive and just remove the Bluetooth function, it systematically starts to emit a rather annoying sound. Obviously it is to inform you that the device is not regularly connected, but personally I found it quite obnoxious. It is always advisable to switch off the appliance, in any situation, and be very careful that it could switch on again as it pleases. In theory it should automatically be operational again as soon as you feel any movement. I’ll tell you about the first episode I had with the Saphe Mini Drive, to make you understand the level of fright I had.

Before taking the device into the car, I made sure it works in my home. I tried, found what I had to see and turned it off by placing it on the sofa. I go to sleep and during the night I hear a sharp noise, an alarm that makes me jump out of bed. Basically the Saphe Drive Mini had turned on as it rolled off the arm of the sofa to the cushion and, failing that Bluetooth connection, he had started to warn me. A small heart attack at 2:00 am that I would have gladly spared myself. For heaven’s sake, staying in the car will be difficult to see such a thing, but it is however an unnecessary consumption of the battery.

Which, among other things, is enough to be able to make many trips without thinking about recharging the device. In case you need to do it, you can use a charging cable, a very simple microUSB. Despite this, I also tried the Saphe Drive Mini outside my personal car; i recently performed a very long journey, which lasted eight hoursinside a bus and it was fun to see how the product worked even in that circumstance and to control the speed of movement of the vehicle.

Here is what is supplied

The packaging is very discreet and has all the information you need to be able to travel. Behind the white box you can see the types of alerts, including: mobile speed camera, Tutor, fixed speed camera, traffic light camera, danger on the road, broken down car and accident. And we talked extensively about this, not actually finding any kind of problem. It has even happened to see a mobile speed camera report right near my home (a little on the outskirts) and, going to check it personally, it was true. Nothing to say about it; but what is supplied?

For € 69.95, available for purchase on the Saphe official website or up Amazonyou will have:

Saphe Drive Mini;

3M adhesive x1;

Slides to attach the device x2;

Instruction sheet.

As you can see, the famous charging cable is missing.