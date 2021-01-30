S.No manager in Germany has risen faster than Christian Klein. When he and the American Jennifer Morgan took over the management of the IT group SAP in October 2019, the business economist was only 39 years old.

Up until then, none of the companies listed in the Dax, the most important stock market index, had had a younger boss. Only six months later, Morgan vacated her post, and since then Klein has been leading Germany’s most valuable company alone. However, this path does not yet point upwards. That should change now.