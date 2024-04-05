SAP is cutting 2,600 jobs in Germany

At the end of January, SAP boss Christian Klein announced that around 8,000 jobs would be cut worldwide. Now it is becoming clear how many jobs in Germany will be affected.

IAccording to a newspaper, 2,600 of the 8,000 jobs worldwide will be eliminated in Germany as part of the restructuring at SAP. On Friday, the “Handelsblatt” cited an internal email from the European works council to employees. 4,100 positions in the committee's area of ​​responsibility are affected. The works council therefore criticized the restructuring as a cost-cutting measure. Management did not adequately justify the business logic and did not provide accurate information about inefficiencies. SAP said most affected employees would be informed in the coming weeks. The process should be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

CEO Christian Klein said at the end of January that around 8,000 of the more than 105,000 jobs would be affected by the restructuring of the company. The background is an increased use of artificial intelligence (AI). At the same time, Europe's largest software house is investing additional money in this technology. Since hiring is taking place in promising areas at the same time, the total number of employees is expected to remain the same, said Klein. At the time, SAP estimated the cost of the conversion at around two billion euros.