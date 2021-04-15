ofJulian Baumann shut down

The corona crisis has turned the world of work inside out. However, the HR manager of the software company SAP also sees advantages in this – the pandemic has “humanized” the work.

Walldorf – Due to the corona pandemic, many work processes were moved from the office to your own four walls. However, the HR manager of the software company SAP sees an advantage in this and said that the employees are currently doing better than ever before. With the home office, meetings and other exchanges with colleagues are only possible virtually via the webcam. However, this also makes it possible to get to know all employees virtually instead of just those from one location, as was previously the case. In addition, the family of employees at SAP will be given significantly more space in the Corona crisis. As BW24 * reports, says the SAP HR manager: “The pandemic is humanizing the world of work”.

The Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg had fatal consequences for the economy overall (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.