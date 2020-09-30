The inhabitants of a commune of Saône-et-Loire, Romanèche-Thorins, are angry. 300 meters from their homes, a 5G antenna will soon be installed. They created a collective called Action Collective to denounce this project.

“It is because it will be installed near our homes that we are concerned about it,” explains Delphine, a member of this new organization. Why are we doing things so quickly without informing people? ” Martine Juillard, also a member of Action Collective, supports: “We realized that there were scientists who denounced the harmful effects of 5G on health. This is what led us to question ourselves” .

The mayor of the town of Romanèche-Thorins defends himself and asserts that he is only applying government directives. A public meeting with the inhabitants should be organized soon on this subject. The date of the installation of the antenna remains unknown at this stage.