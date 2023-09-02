Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Heavy rain and gusts of wind hit the coasts of Hong Kong and China on Saturday night. Weather services call for increased vigilance.

Hong Kong – Typhoons are a regular occurrence in Hong Kong, nine times this year. However, Typhoon Saola could be the worst in 70 years, weather services warned.

“Saola” meets Hong Kong: authorities warned of the strongest typhoon since 1949

The authorities warned of Typhoon Saola, which was heading for Hong Kong and southern China, on Friday. A typhoon is a tropical cyclone in East and South Asia and the Northwest Pacific. On Friday, Party leader of south China’s Guangdong Province Huang Kunming announced that “strong winds, torrential rains and huge waves” are expected.

Typhoon Saola hit Hong Kong’s coastal waters with strong winds and rain. © Daniel Ceng/dpa

As he further commented, there was “a high risk of serious disasters.” The authorities should do everything possible “to win the tough fight against the typhoon,” the Hong Kong newspaper quoted him as saying South China Morning Post. As the Chinese weather service also warned, “Saola” could be the strongest typhoon in the region since 1949. The authorities have declared the highest warning level red. More and more hurricanes are also occurring in Europe.

Typhoon Saola made landfall in Hong Kong on Saturday night

“Saola” hit the coastal waters of southern China and Hong Kong on Saturday night. So far, 55 injuries have been reported in Hong Kong who have had to be treated in hospitals. Almost 500 other people sought refuge in emergency shelters during the storm, Hong Kong authorities reported on Saturday morning. There was severe storm damage in the coastal regions: around 80 trees fell and a dozen cases of flooding were reported.

A large number of kindergartens, schools and offices were already closed on Friday. Citizens were instructed not to leave the house from Friday afternoon. “Saola” is already the ninth typhoon in the region. Although the situation in Hong Kong eased somewhat on Saturday morning, the local weather service warned against a hasty relaxation. The Hong Kong public has been urged to remain vigilant. Extreme weather events also occur more frequently in Germany. (rd with dpa)