03/13/2025



Updated at 1:28 p.m.





He Real Betis and his hubby They live in Guimaraes The hours before the meeting of the round of 16 of the Conference League against Vitória SC. The 1,500 Betics continue to arrive to the neighboring country to support the team led by Manuel Pellegrini. The Call for gathering the Betic fans is at 14.00 in the Plaza de São Tiagoin Guimaraes, which will serve as a meeting point.

During the remainedfollowers can live together the previous game before leaving in mass towards the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium, where the meeting will be played with the aim of reaching the quarterfinals.

The Praça de São Tiago It is one of the oldest sites in the city, located in the historic center of it. In addition, according to the legend, the statue of the Virgin Mary was brought to Guimarães by the apostle Santiago, and delivered to an existing pagan temple in the square.

Guimaraes was declared a World Heritage by UNESCO in 2001. Historians agree to point to this villa as the cradle of Portugal, since it is said that the first king, Afonso Henriques, which gives its name to the Vitoria CS stadium, was born here.









It is not the first time that Betis faces a Portuguese team. In addition to the first leg against Vitória Guimarães at this leisure League, which ended in a draw (2-2) in Benito Villamarín, in 2013 the team led by Pepe Mel measured the same rival in the UEFA Europa League, imposing in both meetings by 1-0with goals from Vadillo in the first leg and Chuli in the return.