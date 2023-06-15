Municipality on the north coast of São Paulo records about 250 millimeters of rain on the south coast of the city

The city of São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo, remains in a state of alert due to the volume of rain that has hit the municipality since Monday night (June 12, 2023). On the south coast, according to the city hall, there were almost 250 millimeters of precipitation.

On the morning of this Wednesday (14.jun), the rain occurred with less intensity, but still continuously. There is no record of destruction of houses, disappearances, injuries or deaths.

On Tuesday (June 13), 20 occurrences were attended to, involving flooding, falling trees and barriers, in addition to inspections.

Classes are still suspended in the neighborhoods of Juquehy, Barra do Sahy, Cambury, Boiçucanga, Maresias and Toque-Toque Pequeno. There is also no record of interdictions or blockages on highways in the region so far, informed the city hall.

“STRONG VOLUME”

The suspension of classes, according to the Municipal Department of Education, is due to the heavy volume of rain forecast for this Wednesday (June 14) and for “ensure the safety of students, faculty and other staff”. Kindergartens work normally.

The municipal government also said that it continues to dialogue with the other authorities to monitor the situation and guarantee the normalization of activities as soon as conditions allow, including the possibility of returning this Wednesday (June 14).

Monitoring data show a volume of 206.03 mm of rain in the last 24 hours and 248.53 mm in the last 72 hours. The expected for the whole month of June is a rainfall of 101.1 millimeters.

To assist the affected families, the city hall opened 3 shelters on Tuesday (June 13). Two people were welcomed in these places. According to the municipal management, the reception took place by private decision and not because of the need for removal.

Historic

Earlier this year, during Carnival, the city was hit by heavy rains, which killed 64 people. This was one of the greatest tragedies in the history of the state. It was also the highest amount of rain ever recorded in the country, reaching 626 millimeters in São Sebastião. The neighborhood most affected at the time was Vila do Sahy.

In an interview with TV BrazilCaptain Roberto Farina Filho, director of communication for the State Civil Defense, said that the factors that caused the rains at this moment are different from those observed in February, but, as the region has already been very affected, the land gets soaked more quickly now.

“They don’t have those trees anymore, that grass that they used to have. So, we have a smaller surface layer, causing the water to become soaked faster, causing these landslides to be generated. All attention at this time is important so that we can maintain normality in the region “.

According to the Civil Defense, the tendency is for the air mass moving from the continent to dissipate into the ocean and for the rain to begin to decrease. The temperature, however, will remain low for the next few days. “We will probably have rain until Friday [16.jun]”said the director.

Guidelines

Farina recommends that drivers who intend to travel to the region observe the alerts and seek information. “We have channels from artisan [Agência de Transporte do Estado de São Paulo], DER [Departamento de Estradas de Rodagem]which is even on site carrying out follow-and-stop operations in partially damaged areas and sections”.

For those who live in risky areas, the advice is to observe the earth moving sign. “If you see a crack, a crack in your house, if you notice a pole, a leaning tree or even a more embarrassing wall, the wall that forms an undulation due to the pressure of the ground, look for a safe place and inform the Civil Defense at 199” phonehe stated.

The captain also stated that, in situations of danger, the population should seek the Fire Department on the phone 193. “It is very important for people to be aware and observe these signs of abnormalities in their homes”.

Other Civil Defense information channels are social media (@defesacivilsp), the Alerta SP application and SMS 40199. Anyone interested in information on a certain area, just send a torpedo with the zip code and that number will start receiving alerts.

With information from Brazil Agency