Sao Paulo, without James Rodríguez, beats Flamengo: watch Lucas Moura’s goal

Flamengo vs. sao paulo
Efe and taken from ESPN
Flamengo vs. sao paulo
Another of the team’s reinforcements put the tricolor from São Paulo ahead at the Maracana.
Sao Paulo beat Flamengo at the end of the first half at the Maracana, on date 19 of the Brazilian championship and in the middle of a hostile environment against the DT of the local team, the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli.
Flamengo was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores after losing 3-1 against Olimpia and will not be able to revalidate the title obtained in 2022, which generated enormous anger from the fans.
To complete, the rubronegro went to rest losing 0-1 against a Sao Paulo that still does not have James Rodríguez, who started the game on the substitute bench.
Another of the tricolor’s reinforcements, Lucas Moura, scored the goal for Sao Paulo, after a clearance from Alan Franco, in the 38th minute.
