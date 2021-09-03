The municipal secretary of Health of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, confirmed to CNN that teenagers from 12 to 14 years old will be vaccinated against Covid-19 from Monday (6) in the city.

+ Law that breaks vaccine patents is sanctioned with vetoes

The expectation is to apply the first dose to 410 thousand people in this age group. Young people must go to the vaccination point accompanied by a guardian or an adult with an authorization signed by the guardian.

In the second, the application of the third dose in the elderly over 90 years of age also begins in the city of São Paulo.

The Ministry of Health announced that the application of the booster dose will start in the country from September 15th for people over 70 years old and immunosuppressed. However, the state of São Paulo decided to bring this deadline forward.

The post Cidade de São Paulo will vaccinate teenagers from 12 to 14 years old next Monday (6) appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...