Operation Summer will have 3,108 public security agents for policing, with the Fire Department and Civil and Military police

O Government of São Paulo launched on Monday (Dec 18, 2023) an action that aims to reinforce security in the 16 municipalities on the north and south coast of the State. Operation Verão will have 3,108 public security agents to carry out policing and population protection activities.

In addition to the designated staff, the government also opened 12,087 special daily allowances for extraordinary working hours for the police Civil It is Military. The operation aims to bring greater security to residents and visitors to the regions.

The 1st stage of the program began on December 18th and continues until February 5th, 2024. The 2nd phase will run from February 6th to February 23rd.

The PM teams will have 377 reinforcement vehicles, 3 aircraft, boats and drones. The number of soldiers employed by the corporation will be 814, of which 651 will be on the south coast and 163 will provide security on the north coast.

Fire Department

Military of State Fire Department They are also part of the operation to intensify the prevention of drownings, in addition to carrying out search and rescue activities and rescuing vessels at risk.

821 firefighters will be committed, including 794 lifeguards for a fixed and temporary period. The corporation will have 137 vehicles. The activities cover the Billings (São Bernardo do Campo) and Guarapiranga (Capital) dams.

Civil and Technical-Scientific Police

The police stations will have full staff, as vacations and licenses for civil police officers will be suspended during Operation Summer. The south coast will have 1,206 officers and the north will have 308.

You Criminalistics and Legal Medical Institutes will organize scales with the staff working in the regions. According to the government, if necessary, the vacations of these public servants will also be suspended.

Police officers will work alongside staff at police stations, in investigative work and serving the population. They will be hired through the Special Daily Pay for Extraordinary Police Work Hours.

With information from Government of São Paulo.