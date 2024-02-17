Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/17/2024 – 18:27

For the first time in history, the city of São Paulo will host a stage of the Mountain Bike Eliminator (XCE) World Cup, a type of mountain bike created to be agile and urban. The competition will be played between the 15th and 18th of August at the Memorial da América Latina.

Eliminator mountain biking, regardless of whether it uses natural or artificial obstacles, requires balance and strength from athletes in the search for the best time. This competition has an eliminatory format, with the best times from each heat advancing in the competition.

The opening of the World Circuit will be on April 20th in Paris (France). Then the stop will be in Barcelona (Spain), on April 26th. The competition then moves to Palangkaraya (Indonesia), on May 19th, Sakarya (Turkey), on May 26th, Leuven (Belgium), June 2nd, and arrives in Brazil.

After the Brazilian stage, the stages will be in Bangalore (India), on September 29th, and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), on November 3rd.

“We are prepared to welcome the best bikers on the planet with a first-world structure. In addition to all the technical aspects that involve a stage of the World Cup, we will also ensure that all the eyes of the world are fixed on São Paulo”, declared former athlete Felipe Avelar, who is working on organizing the competition.