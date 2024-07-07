Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 07/07/2024 – 9:00

The city of São Paulo will have a new taller building by the end of next year: the Paseo Alto das Nações commercial tower, under construction by the developer WTorre in partnership with Carrefour Property, the real estate unit of the Carrefour group.

The 219-meter-high skyscraper will be part of a complex with a hypermarket, mini mall, theater and two more towers. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

Highest today is 171.7 meters

Meanwhile, the tallest building in the city of São Paulo is Platina 220, a skyscraper built in the Tatuapé neighborhood by Porte Engenharia and completed in 2023. The mixed-use building has 80 apartments spread over 50 floors and measures 171.7 meters.

The residential units are available in three sizes: 35 m² studios, 57 m² one-bedroom apartments and 70 m² properties with one bedroom and two balconies. Online, you can find studios for sale starting at R$650,000, or for rent for around R$3,000.

The building also has a hotel that operates from the 1st to the 10th floor, managed by the company Intercity. Single guest rooms can be booked for prices starting at R$380.

The building also has a shopping center located between the 15th and 20th floors. The rooms are available in sizes of 82 m², 124 m² and 168 m², as well as corporate spaces of 250 m² and 500 m².

The survey of the city’s tallest buildings is from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), an international research center that defines itself as “the largest non-profit organization for those interested in the future of cities”.

According to the CTBUH, São Paulo is home to the second largest number of skyscrapers over 150 meters in Latin America, behind only Balneário Camboriú.

See the ranking of the 10 largest buildings in São Paulo

1. Paseo Alto das Nações Tower 2, 219 meters high. Located in the Santo Amaro neighborhood. Expected completion: end of 2025.

2. Platinum 220, with 171.7 meters. Located in the Tatuapé neighborhood. Year of completion: 2022.

3. W. Zarzur Palace, 170 meters. Located in the Historic Center. Year of completion: 1967.

4. Figueira Altos do Tatuapé Residential Building, with 168.2 meters. Year of completion: 2021.

5. Itália Building, 165 meters tall. Located in the República neighborhood. Year of completion: 1965.

6. Altino Arantes (Santander Lighthouse), 161 meters. Located in the Historic Center. Year of completion: 1947.

7. Prospect Tower, 160 meters. Located in the Real Parque neighborhood. Year of completion: 2024.

8. Regent Tower, 160 meters. Located in the Real Parque neighborhood. Year of completion: 2024.

9. North Tower, 158 meters high. Located in the Brooklin neighborhood. Year of completion: 1999.