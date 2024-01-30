Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/30/2024 – 21:44

The State of São Paulo will have more than 15 thousand military police officers on the streets during the Carnival celebrations. The mobilization will begin next Saturday (3), with pre-Carnival, and will remain active until Sunday (18), post-Carnival. The announcement was made this Tuesday (30) by the state government.

At carnival events on the streets, revelers will be able to count on two types of action from security agents. One of them is approach policing, carried out by police officers on foot, circulating in uniform in strategic and crowded locations for easy location.

There will also be plainclothes policing, agents in civilian clothes, among the public, to observe suspicious behavior and alert the operations center.

“The police officers who will act in the operations also received specific training to deal with cases of sexual harassment. The PMs will act in the reception and proper referral of victims to protection networks”, highlighted the government, in a note.

cell phone theft

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the Military Police will work especially to combat cell phone theft and theft, one of the most common crimes during the Carnival period. “Cell phone reception is very fast. The criminal steals the cell phone, takes it to someone else and leaves that area. Therefore, we have an operation underway precisely to combat the reception of cell phones”, highlighted the general commander of the PM, Colonel Cássio Araújo de Freitas.

The federal government, in partnership with the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), presented in December the Celular Seguro application to prevent criminals from accessing financial applications and personal data in the event of robbery or robbery of cell phones.

The application and the Cellular Insurance website allow you to lock your device, phone line and banking applications in just a few clicks.

After downloading the application or accessing the website, you must log in through your gov.br account. The user must register their device stating the number, brand and model. More than one device can be registered, but the line must be registered with the user's CPF.

The system allows the registration of one or more trusted people, who can help by creating incidents on the user's behalf. In case of loss or theft, the user or trusted person may register an incident through the website or application.

After describing when, where and how the problem occurred, the system will issue alerts to participating institutions, so that they can take the necessary actions, such as blocking financial applications, the device and the telephone line.

Scams

In addition to cell phone theft, revelers need to be aware of scams carried out by criminals pretending to be street traders. Last weekend, the São Paulo Civil Police arrested five men who pretended to be sellers to carry out financial scams on revelers by exchanging the cards used by the victims when paying for goods.

The victims gave the card to the criminal to make a purchase and entered the password into the machine. The device, with malicious software, memorized the password. The fake merchant would then return a changed card to the victim and keep the original. This way, the criminal obtained the card and password.

In this operation, police seized 146 debit and credit cards, five machines, R$1,602 in cash, eight cell phones and two bags from the suspects. When questioned, the men confessed to committing fraud.