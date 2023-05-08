According to the state government, information will be available from this Sunday (May 7); assessment is carried out by Cetesb

O Sao Paulo’s State Governmentas of this Sunday (May 7, 2023), will offer information on the air quality assessment carried out by the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo (Cetesb), an agency linked to the Secretariat for the Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics (Semil ), through the routes application Google Maps.

The platform goes to to present the updated data, in real time, directly on the cell phone screen, with the situation in each stretch. The intention is to further facilitate the monitoring of air quality on the routes selected for trips in the state.

To access the data, just enter the platform, click on the Layers button (in the upper right corner of the screen) and then click on Map Details, followed by Air Quality. Data will be provided in scale (from good to poor).

In addition, data on the indices can be obtained directly from the Cetesbin the company’s application for mobile devices, and also on street panels around the city and in bulletins released to the press.

The company monitors and evaluate concentrations of pollutants through stations located in the capital, metropolitan region, coast and interior of the State. Currently, there are 63 measuring stations spread across the entire territory of São Paulo.

*With information from Sao Paulo government agency.