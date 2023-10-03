City Hall suspended the rotation and increased the bus fleet; State government decreed optional point

São Paulo will have a strike on the subway, in CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) and in Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo) this Tuesday (3.Oct.2023). The decision was maintained at the general assembly of the categories on Monday night (2.Oct.2023).

The strike is a response from the sector’s unions against the privatizations proposed by the government of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). The State government and the City Hall of the capital of São Paulo announced that state services will have optional point. O Municipal Power also suspended the car rotation and announced that there will be more buses circulating in the capital of São Paulo.

The following metro lines will be affected:

1 – Blue;

2 – Green;

3 – Red

And the metropolitan train lines:

7 – Ruby;

10 – Turquoise;

11 – Choir;

12 – Sapphire;

13 – Jade

The lines operated by the private sector will operate normally. Are they:

4 – Yellow; It is

5 – Lilac (Subway);

8 – Diamond; It is

9 – Emerald (CPTM).

A São Paulo Court ordered that the Metro and CPTM operate with 100% of the fleet during peak hours and 80% at other times with a fine of R$500,000 if they fail to comply.

The decision defined that the subway should operate normally from 6 am to 9 am and then from 4 pm to 7 pm. While CPTM from 4am to 10am and from 4pm to 9pm. The unions requested that passengers have the turnstiles released to avoid harm to the population, but this was denied by the courts.

The Sabesp workers’ union denied that the water supply will be affected by the category’s strike. The entity also called for an event in front of the state-owned company’s headquarters in the afternoon. Metro workers will have an assembly at the end of the strike day and have not ruled out continuing to strike if the government does not meet their demands.