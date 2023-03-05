The State of São Paulo will invest in a system of sirens, buy radars to focus on the coast and hire more meteorologists to develop a more robust structure for preventing natural disasters, said the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), after visiting the Operations Center – Rio, a kind of “headquarters” for the operational teams of the city hall.

“Next year we will have sirens in the metropolitan region, on the north coast and in Baixada Santista”, said Tarcísio, who was accompanied by the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD). Also present was Gilberto Kassab (PSD), Secretary of Government and Institutional Relations of São Paulo.

“Rio has prepared itself for adverse climatic events and we have to import these good measures to São Paulo”, he said. “We are going to bring our Civil Defense personnel here to do an exchange to learn about the system of sirens and protocols that we already have here, such as the issue of day off – in what situations does this go off -, how is the process of education of the society.”

The government also cited hillside interventions as a point of attention. “They (the authorities in Rio) are doing beam-by-beam laser monitoring to detect places that need geotechnical intervention or immediate removal.”

Tarcísio said that he spoke with the mayor of Rio about the need to invest in radars, with exchanges of information between the north coast of São Paulo and the state of Rio de Janeiro. “Expanding the radar network is very interesting”, said Tarcísio. “We are going to buy radars for the coast. Today our radars are basically in the Plateau.”

The biggest challenge for improvements, said the governor, is limited resources. “But I understand that it is a priority”. Tarcísio de Freitas also said that he will hire more meteorologists to improve the effectiveness of forecasts. “The issue of educating the population, training the population and the effectiveness of the alert system is closely linked to the accuracy of the forecast”, he says, adding that false alerts discredit the system.

The improvement of the system must be started immediately, in the metropolitan region, the most critical area, according to the governor, citing Ferraz de Vasconcelos, Franco da Rocha and Francisco Morato, Mauá and Carapicuíba, in addition to the east zone of the capital and the floodplains of the Capivari and Tietê rivers , which flood in the rains. “We want to arrive in the summer of next year much better structured than we were this year.”

“We have to equip our structures with more technology”, emphasized the governor, explaining that investments in infrastructure and housing are also needed. “We need to give people a home and make reoccupations in risk areas unfeasible.”

Eduardo Paes: Brazil needs to change its reaction culture to climate events

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro stressed that Brazil needs a cultural change in its response to extreme weather events. “We cannot consider it normal for people to move during a storm,” he said, during a visit by the governor of São Paulo.

“What’s the difference between what happens here and a blizzard in the US or Europe? When they have a blizzard forecast, they stop cities,” she commented. “Here in Brazil, maybe because it’s water, people think it’s normal to walk around with the whole city flooded.”

For the mayor, the country needs to advance in credibility in weather forecasting. “Brazil needs to bet and invest in its meteorological forecasting system”. In first world countries, he said, people know what will happen – even the amount of pollen that will be in the air – in ten days. “They know exactly where the snow and rain will fall.”

In Brazil, with less reliability, the system is discredited. “There’s a famous afternoon where I took everyone off work because we were going to have a cyclone. At 11am I asked everyone to go home for lunch. And at the end of the day not a single drop of rain fell.”

“It is not an exact science, but investing at the national level in satellites, systems and mathematical models that allow for a more accurate forecast is fundamental.”