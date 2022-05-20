São Paulo guaranteed its presence in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana by defeating Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia) 3-0, on Thursday night (19) at the Morumbi stadium.

After this triumph, Tricolor reaches 13 points, guaranteeing the leadership of Group D, even with the last commitment of the group stage, against Ayacucho (Peru) next Wednesday (25) at Morumbi.

São Paulo opened the scoring early, with a beautiful kick from midfielder Rodrigo Nestor five minutes into the first half. And Tricolor also expanded in the first stage, at 16 minutes, again with shirt 25.

In the first minute of the second half, Rogério Ceni’s team reached the third, with a right hit by Patrick. Tricolor continued to add opportunities, but the score ended at 3-0.

After securing their presence in the South American play-off, São Paulo will play a classic against Corinthians next Sunday (22).