Limited edition object is inspired by the attack on the former US president; it is sold on the Corbe Toys website for R$65

The toy store in Sao Paulo Corbe Toys launched this week the “Trump ear”, a toy inspired by the shooting attack on Saturday (13.Jul.2024) against former US President Donald Trump (Republican Party).

O action figure (action figure, in Portuguese translation) limited edition, as defined by the company, is sold on the brand’s official website for R$65.

Corbe Toys also previously released the “Truck Patriot”, based on the protester who hung on the front of the vehicle whose video of the scene went viral on social media in 2022, and the “Faria Limers”, satire on the visitors of Faria Lima Avenue, the economic center of São Paulo.

ATTACK AGAINST TRUMP

Republican White House candidate Donald Trump was shot dead at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (July 13), raising security concerns ahead of the US election, which is scheduled for November 5.

Watch (56s):