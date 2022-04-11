With a great performance by Argentine striker Calleri, São Paulo thrashed Athletico-PR 4-0, on Sunday night (10) at Morumbi stadium, and took the lead in the Brazilian Championship.

LET’S GO SAO PAULOOOO ❤️🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/pZ8JQyEZUD — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) April 10, 2022

Tricolor’s victory began to be built in the 18th minute of the first half, when Calleri showed that he was in a top scorer phase, taking advantage of a spare ball in the small area.

São Paulo’s number 9 scored again just in the 6th minute of the second half, with a header after a Welington cross. But Calleri’s most beautiful goal was the last one, in the 24th minute, in a turnaround shot that ended with the ball in the corner. However, the Morumbi team wanted more, and reached 28, with Luciano at the top.

home win

Who also debuted in the Brazilian with victory was Avaí, who, thanks to a goal by Raniele, beat América-MG 1-0 playing at the Ressacada stadium.

Avaí beats América-MG in the debut of the Campeonato Brasileiro Assaí Série A 2022. The goal of the victory for avaiana was scored by Raniele. Know more:https://t.co/ueaB1Ws7Pi#RaceTime 📷Frederico Tadeu / Avaí FC pic.twitter.com/wowHpfyNNn — Avai Football Club (@AvaiFC) April 11, 2022

