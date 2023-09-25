Brasilia (dpa)

Sao Paulo won the Brazilian Football Cup for the first time in its history, following a 1-1 draw with its guest Flamengo, in the second leg of the final round of the competition.

Sao Paulo won 1-0 over Flamengo in the first leg that was held between them last Sunday, to win the title, after a 2-1 victory over its rival, in the aggregate of the first and second leg. Flamengo scored through Bruno Henrique in the 44th minute, but Rodrigo Nestor quickly equalized for Sao Paulo in the 45th minute, and Sao Paulo finished the match with ten players, after its Uruguayan player, Gabriel Neves, was sent off in stoppage time for receiving a second warning.

Thus, Sao Paulo took revenge for its defeat against Flamengo in the semi-finals of the last edition of the competition, when it lost to them 1-3 in the first leg in its home stadium, then 1-0 in the return match.