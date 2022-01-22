The 8-year-old student Letícia, who took the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 today, said that it was good to get the vaccine, despite the ‘pinch’. “It’s very good. I’m feeling protected now, right? But it’s bad when the sting goes, which gives a ‘pinch’, and it’s a bad feeling”, says the girl, who sends a message to children who haven’t been vaccinated yet: “don’t be afraid!”.

Leticia shows proof of vaccination – Personal archive

Letícia’s mother, psychologist Daiane Oliveira de Paula, took advantage of Saturday (22) to take her daughter to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) Vila Bertioga.

In the capital of São Paulo, the 469 UBS were opened today exclusively to vaccinate the public from 6 to 11 years of age without comorbidities with the CoronaVac immunizer. Children aged 5 years receive pediatric Pfizer, as well as immunosuppressed children aged 5 to 11 years.

On Thursday (20), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released the use of CoronaVac in children aged 6 to 11 years.

Service

The Municipal Health Department suggests that those responsible see the available immunizers and the movement of each unit on the platform Keeping an Eye on the Line The list of vaccination posts against covid-19 can be found at site Sampa vaccine.

Starting next Monday (24), pediatric vaccination will be held from 8 am to 5 pm in all basic health units in São Paulo.

