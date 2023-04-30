This Sunday, the 30th, Operation Low Temperatures begins in the city of São Paulo, according to an ordinance published in the Official Gazette of the city on Friday, the 28th. Lasting until September 30th of this year, during this period, approaches to people in street are intensified for reception when the temperature or the wind chill reaches 13ºC or less.

On the Tiradentes holiday, on April 21, when cold records were recorded for the year in several capitals of the country, the government and the city hall of São Paulo reinforced the actions to welcome the most needy population. The government of São Paulo installed a shelter at the Pedro II Station, on Line 3-Red of the Metro, in the center of the city, and the city of São Paulo, since then, has reinforced the actions of approaches and social assistance. In addition to the installation of three service tents, 300 overnight emergency vacancies were opened by the municipality. The tents were installed at Praça da República and Praça Marechal Deodoro, in the center of the city, and at Praça Cid José da Silva Campanella, in Mooca, in the east zone.

Low Temperature Operation

Over the next five months, the goal is to provide shelter for children, teenagers, adults, seniors and families on the coldest days of the year.

“Teams of socio-educators from the Specialized Social Approach Service (SEAS) will carry out daily approaches throughout the day, offering reception and other services from the socio-assistance network, including an active search during the early hours. At night, approaches will be carried out by the Coordination of Emergency Social Assistance (CPAS)”, said the city hall.

On the last 10th, the Ampara SP program also began, which provides comprehensive assistance to homeless people with listening and care provided by interdisciplinary professionals, such as pedagogues, sociologists, occupational therapists and art educators.

“People who accept the reception offers are referred to vacancies contracted by the municipal administration in hotels, located in the center, prepared to receive, in separate equipment, people alone, with disabilities, families, elderly people and the LGBTQIA+ population”, said the city hall. Approaches are also made in conjunction with the Consultório na Rua e Redenção, programs of the Municipal Health Department.

According to the municipality, social assistance currently has 332 shelter services with overnight stays for homeless people throughout the city, totaling more than 22,000 vacancies. In hotels alone, the city hall will offer a total of 4,102 vacancies. If the person does not accept to be directed to one of the welcome centers, blankets will be offered to him.

It is worth noting that any resident of the city who observes someone on the streets in need of help can contact the São Paulo City Hall through call center 156.

“The service works 24 hours a day and the request can be anonymous, however, it is important to inform the street address where the homeless person is with an approximate number, mention reference points, in addition to physical characteristics and details of how the person to be approached is dressed,” said the municipality. Currently, there are 31,860 homeless people, according to the latest census.