São Paulo is experiencing a critical situation due to the crisis in Brazil due to the coronavirus. This city is the most populated and the most affected by the pandemic in the country and its funeral services have been forced to work at night and empty graves due to the collapse they have due to the increase in mortality in the great South American city.

São Paulo is the most populous city in Brazil, with 12.3 million inhabitants, and also the most affected by the pandemic. For weeks, it has broken its own mortality records every day and already exceeds 25,000 deaths from coronavirus.

In addition, between April 4 and 10, the state of São Paulo registered the week with the most deaths, adding 5,657 deaths. It is practically three times more than the number of victims of the week with the most deaths during the first wave, in mid-July 2020, when 1,945 people lost their lives due to Covid-19.

To cope with the increasing pressure on the funeral industry, the city council has been forced to authorize nightly burials. From the end of March, the gravediggers take turns until 10 at night in Vila Formosa, the largest cemetery in Latin America.

Burials go on non-stop. It is a coming and going of gravediggers and coffins. Piecework is being done to avoid the dreaded funeral collapse. There is no area reserved for those killed by Covid-19, although on the day of the recording we were able to verify that they are the majority. Some employees of this cemetery assure that there were nights in which they buried more than 100 bodies. To cope with such a flow, it has been necessary to transform school buses into hearse.

In the last year, the number of burials in São Paulo has doubled and so has the work. The union leader of the gravediggers explains that the bodies must be constantly exhumed to gain space in the cemetery. “For many years we have demanded that the city council expand the service in São Paulo: build vertical cemeteries and more crematoriums. If deaths continue to increase at this rate, we will undoubtedly see a collapse of the entire system, ”says Vlamir Lima, leader of the São Paulo Public Servants Union.

The lack of control of the pandemic causes a lot of concern in this sector. Managing so many deaths comes at a high physical and emotional cost. This unionist denounces the lack of psychological support and the scant protection of outsourced employees.

São Paulo has become the epicenter of death in Brazil. Without federal coordination in the fight against the coronavirus and in the absence of sufficient vaccine doses for a population of 212 million inhabitants, there is no prospect that the situation will improve in the short term.