Medicines will be distributed free of charge by SUS to patients suffering from rare diseases; read the list

The government of São Paulo defined on Monday (5.jun.2023) the regulation of cannabidiol-based medicines that will be provided free of charge by the SUS (Unified Health System).

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a substance present in the plant Cannabis sativa and one of the components of marijuana, which acts on the central nervous system.

O bill was presented in 2019 by a group formed by state deputy Gaius France (PSB) and 7 other deputies. It was sanctioned by the governor of the state, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) in January of this year. Afterwards, a working group was created to define the diseases that would be treated with the drugs.

At first, only patients diagnosed with 3 rare diseases that cause epileptic seizures will receive the drugs. Are they: