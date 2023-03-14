East Zone is the most affected region of São Paulo; trend for the rest of the week is for floods and landslides

São Paulo recorded this Monday (13.Mar.2023) flooding in the neighborhoods of Itaquera and Vila Prudente, in the East Zone of the city of São Paulo, due to heavy rains. The Fire Department reported 33 tree falls, 68 floods and 3 landslides up to 8:15 pm.

On social media, users have posted records of rainfall in recent days. In addition to the East Zone, streets also flooded in the Morumbi neighborhood, in the West Zone.

Morumbi flooded for the coldplay show, happy and with leptospirosis. (I can say nothing that if I could, I would certainly be there happy) pic.twitter.com/2cGL6gys9q — HiSakura 🌸 (@0iSakura) March 12, 2023

#BDSP #g1sp #G1 Flooding in the Aurora Zn village of São Paulo, a stream that the city hall claims to be channeling and we have been fighting for years pic.twitter.com/rjobv8bCTe — Angelica Cassiano (@Angelica0911) February 20, 2023

Due to the occurrences of flooding, the city of São Paulo suspended the rotation of vehicles. Despite the heavy rains, the CGE (Climate Emergency Management Center) reported that the night should continue without “Expectation of significant rains in the capital”.

The trend for the next few days is for the soaked soil to keep “high” the potential for flooding, flooding and landslides in the 1st half of the week. The rains should start to decrease from Wednesday (15.Mar).