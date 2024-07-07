The number from January to May represents an increase of 2.4% compared to the same period last year

The state of Sao Paulo created 328.5 thousand formal jobs were created from January to May, a growth of 2.4% compared to the same period last year. The services sector was the one that registered the most new vacancies.

Here are the numbers:

services: 183.9 thousand;

industry: 77,300;

construction: 43,700;

agriculture: 11,900;

business: 11,700.

You data is from Caged (General Registry of Employment and Unemployment) of the State of São Paulo. In the accumulated 12 months, the total number of new jobs reached 476 thousand. There are 7.6 million admissions in the period.

The capital of São Paulo was the one that created the most new jobs, followed by Campinas, Sorocaba and São José dos Campos.

National scenario

Brazil created a balance of 1.09 million formal jobs in 2024, an annual variation of 2.39%. In May alone, there were 131.8 thousand jobs with a formal contract. The number represents a drop of 15.3% compared to the same month in 2023, when 155.7 thousand jobs were created.