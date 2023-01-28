The disease was identified in a 73-year-old man who lives in the rural area of ​​Vargem Grande do Sul, in the interior of the state.

The 1st case of yellow fever registered in the State of São Paulo since 2020 was confirmed on Friday (27.jan.2023) by the State Department of Health of São Paulo. According to the organ, the patient is a 73-year-old man, resident of the rural area of ​​the city of Vargem Grande do Sul, in the interior of the State. He has already been discharged from the hospital. It was not known whether he had already been vaccinated against the disease.

The secretariat reported that, together with the Municipal Secretary of Healthis currently conducting an epidemiological investigation in the city.

Yellow fever is an acute febrile infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of a wild mosquito, which lives in forest areas, and there is no direct transmission from person to person.

The initial symptoms of yellow fever are:

fever;

chills;

severe headache;

back pains;

body pain;

nausea and vomiting;

fatigue;

weakness.

Most people get better after these initial symptoms. However, according to the Ministry of Healthabout 15% may experience a brief period of hours to a day without symptoms and then develop a more severe form of the disease, which can lead to death.

VACCINATION COVERAGE

The disease can be prevented by means of a vaccine, which is available free of charge in the SUS (Unified Health System). Since April 2017, Brazil has adopted the vaccination schedule of only one dose throughout life, a measure that is in accordance with the recommendations of the WHO (World Health Organization). The vaccine is the best way to prevent the disease.

According to the Department of Health of São Paulo, vaccination coverage against the disease is low in the state, around 64%. It is important that vaccination coverage is high to avoid the possibility of the disease spreading and becoming an epidemic.

With information from Agência Brasil.