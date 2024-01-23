According to the Emergency Management Center, it had already rained 90% of what was expected for the month by this Tuesday afternoon (Jan 23).

The city of São Paulo recorded another day of rain this Tuesday (23 January 2024), which caused trees to fall in the capital. According to the CGE (Emergency Management Center), an accumulated 230.8 mm (mm) of rain has already rained in January, equivalent to 90% of what was expected for the month.

The SP Fire Department recorded, from 8 am to 5:35 pm, 47 calls for tree falls in the capital and the metropolitan region. There were no records of landslides or floods.

Calls to the Fire Department due to rain from 8:00 am to 5:35 pm – Capital and Metropolitan Region.

47 calls for tree falls – (Butantã, Cid Lider, Cid Ademar, Bela vista, Moema, Consolação, Guarulhos, Diadema, Artur Alivim, Itaquera, Palhereiros… — PMESP Fire Department (@BombeirosPMESP) January 23, 2024

There is 2 active flooding points in the city. One of them, on Assis Street, in the Santa Cecília neighborhood, is impassable. The 2nd, passable, is located on Rua João Batista Dias, towards the Center.

Unlike the rains seen last week in the State, the Fire Department has not, to date, recorded information on deaths and injuries due to the weather conditions.

RAIN ALERT

O Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued alert this Tuesday (23.jan) of “great danger” of intense rain in parts of São Paulo. Also included are regions of Bahia and Rio de Janeiro.

Most of Brazil is also expected to face heavy rain until the weekend.

The alert issued by the institute cites great risks of flooding and river overflows, as well as landslides in cities with these risk areas. Accumulated rainfall can exceed 60 mm per hour or 100 mm per day.

According to the CGE, the trend for the next few days in SP is for rain and drizzle on Wednesday (Jan 24) and cloudy weather on Thursday (Jan 25), with mild temperatures.