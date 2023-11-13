Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/11/2023 – 21:45

The city of São Paulo recorded this Sunday, the 12th, the highest temperature of the year, according to the City Hall’s Climate Emergency Management Center (CGE). During the afternoon, the average was 36.9°C. The mark exceeds the 36.5°C recorded on September 24th.

Sunday was also the hottest day in November in the entire history of the CGE, which has been taking measurements since 2004.

Until then, the hottest day for the penultimate month of the year had been November 4, 2019, with the average maximum temperature of 35.3°C.

The high temperatures were accompanied by “dryness” in the climate. At 10:40 am, the CGE declared a state of attention for low air humidity throughout the capital of São Paulo.

In some regions, the air humidity index fell to almost 20%.

Rio also has a record for the year

In Rio, the temperature was even higher and was also a record for the year. Thermometers reached 42.5°C in Irajá, in the north zone. The previous record had been observed on February 17, with 41.8°C.

According to Alerta Rio, the thermal sensation at Irajá station reached 50.5°C, at around 1:55 pm.

The heat brought locals and tourists to the beaches, which were crowded this Sunday.

Heat must continue

The current heat wave is expected to continue at least until next Sunday, the 19th, in a large part of the country. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), thermometers are expected to record the highest highs of the year in the most central states of Brazil – especially in the Southeast and Central-West – until at least Wednesday the 15th.

In São Paulo, the temperature should only drop in the week of the 20th, according to the minimums and maximums predicted by Climatempo.

Effects of El Niño help explain heat wave

Heat waves and climate instability are expected to last until May 2024. The worst period is expected to be November 2023 and January of next year.

According to a report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), released last week, El Niño, a phenomenon related to the increase in temperatures noted this year, is reaching its peak.

The WMO states that El Niño developed rapidly during July and August this year and reached “moderate” strength in September – the month in which thermometers reached 38ºC in São Paulo.

The phenomenon only reached consistency, according to sea surface temperature records and other indicators, in October. Therefore, the organization’s expectation is that it has not yet reached its highest peak.