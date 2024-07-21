The result is the best in 5 years, according to a survey by the Seade Foundation; infrastructure and industry lead contributions

São Paulo received R$102.43 billion in investments from January to June 2024. It is the best first half of the last 5 years in terms of interest from private and public companies in doing business in the State, according to data from Piesp (Survey of Announced Investments in the State of São Paulo), carried out by Seade Foundation.

“The survey figures reinforce our commitment to the development of São Paulo. Since the beginning of our administration, we have adopted measures to improve the business environment, generate opportunities and attract new investments. We are transforming the economic reality of the state and putting São Paulo in the right direction.”said the governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans).

Until then, the best result had been recorded in 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a total of R$68.02 billion. In the first half of last year, the amount of investments was R$49.44 billion, marking a growth of 107% in 2024.

The sectors that drove the index were infrastructure, with 56.8% of investments, and industry, responsible for 25.9% of business. The hottest subsectors are land transportation (35.4% of investments), automotive (22.1%), auxiliary transportation activities (9.7%), electricity and gas (8.3%) and retail (8%). The metropolitan region of São Paulo concentrates 40.4% of the amount invested in the state in the first 6 months of 2024.

With information from State of Sao Paulo