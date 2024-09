Gigantic like New York, a climate like Miami, more American than ever – and yet not in the USA: On Friday, the epicenter of American football will shift to South America for the first time. The expansion of the NFL will reach Brazil’s mega-metropolis of Sao Paulo, and the duel between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers (Saturday, 2:15 a.m. CEST/DAZN) is a touchdown not only for the lucrative US league.