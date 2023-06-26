Brazil Agencyi

6/25/2023 – 5:58 PM

This Monday (26), the São Paulo City Hall starts the Elderly Fall Prevention Week. The event, which runs until the 30th, aims to draw attention to the importance of physical activity for this portion of the population.

The municipality’s Department of Sports and Leisure points out that, with aging, the risk of falling in the elderly increases due to factors such as decreased muscle strength, changes in balance and motor coordination, as well as the presence of chronic diseases.

“In this sense, physical activity plays a crucial role in preventing these accidents, strengthening the body, improving mobility and stability, and increasing the confidence of the elderly in their physical abilities”, highlights the folder.

During the Prevention Week, several activities will take place, such as lectures by specialists in the health area, who will deal with prevention strategies, specific exercises and adaptation of the home environment to avoid accidents.

The event is open to all age groups, with free participation. However, prior registration is required via the link: https://forms.gle/P8fjbgTMg5fDdtaj8

The activities will take place at the São Mateus Sports Center, at the Vila Clementino Olympic Training and Research Center, at the Ipiranga Sports Center, and at the Santo Amaro Sports Center.

simple measurements

The National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics (Into) warns that most accidents involving the elderly and resulting in falls occur indoors, because of slippery floors, carpets, objects left on the floor and low lighting. On the streets, the main obstacles for the elderly are uneven sidewalks, holes and even difficulties in accessing public transport steps.

Simple measures can help prevent falls inside and outside the home, such as removing rugs, installing safety bars in bathrooms and using non-slip shoes.

Five regions of the human body are most affected by falls: the femur, the pelvis, the lumbar spine, the wrist and the shoulder.
























