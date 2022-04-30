By Rubens Anater

São Paulo, 04/30/2022 – The police forces of the State of São Paulo prepared a special scheme, with 840 police officers, to guarantee security in the demonstrations scheduled for this Sunday, 1st. The Secretary of Public Security (SSP) reported that the objective is “to protect people, preserve assets and guarantee the right to come and go, as well as the right to participate freely in acts and fluidity in traffic”.

On this Labor Day, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will be at an event organized by the union centrals at Charles Miller Square, in Pacaembu, starting at 10 am. Three kilometers away, on Avenida Paulista, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will gather in defense of the pardon of deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB). The president did not confirm his presence, but Silveira is expected.

In a note, the Secretary of Public Security makes it clear that policing will be intensified in places and in the vicinity of subway stations, with a personal search and inspection of backpacks, to avoid carrying dangerous objects. For this, “MPs from territorial and specialized battalions will be mobilized, with the support of 128 vehicles, two armored trucks, water-launching vehicles, five dogs, 20 horses and two drones”, informs the SSP.

Teams from the Capital Police Command (CPC), Traffic Command (CPTran), Shock Command (CPChq), Fire Department (CCB), in addition to the CavPM, with an Eagle helicopter participate in the operation. There will also be PM mediators, with blue vests, to facilitate communication with the protesters. In addition, all actions will be monitored with fixed, mobile, motolink and bodycams.

