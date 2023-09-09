Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/09/2023 – 12:41

A Military Police (PM) sergeant was shot this Friday afternoon (8), in São Vicente, Baixada Santista. According to information from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the shooters were on two motorcycles when they shot the police officer.

Sergeant Gerson Antunes Lima, 55 years old, had been inactive since 2019, and the last unit in which he served was the 1st CIA of the 45th BPM/I. He was rescued at Pronto Socorro Vicentino, but he did not survive his injuries. Lima is the eighth military police officer killed in Baixada Santista since January, of which seven were inactive. In addition to them, another 12 police officers have already been injured this year in the region, eight of them on duty, three off duty and one inactive.

Related news:

In the early afternoon of Friday (8), around 6:30 pm, a team from the 2nd Special Actions Battalion (Baep) was carrying out patrolling, in the Castelo neighborhood, in Santos, when a man on a bicycle shot at the vehicle that was approaching. brought the community closer. A soldier was shot in the shoulder area, and three people who were nearby were also injured and were taken to UPA Vila Noroeste.

According to the SSP, a 22-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries and the soldier who was shot was hospitalized and remains under observation. “During investigations near the location, the police located drugs and a firearm. The case was registered as murder, attempted murder, drug trafficking and bodily harm at the Santos Judiciary Police Center. All circumstances of the case are investigated by the Civil Police”, informed the SSP.

Operation Shield

On Tuesday (5), the government of the state of São Paulo announced the closure of Operation Shield of the Military Police (PM), which had been carried out in Baixada Santista since the end of July, and which was the target of criticism due to the high rate of police fatality. The action left 28 civilians dead.

“We hope that new operations will not be necessary, but if they are necessary, if the State is affronted, at any point, operations such as Escudo will be launched”, said the Secretary of Security, Guilherme Derrite.

According to the SSP, 958 people were arrested in the 40 days of operation.

Operation Shield was a reaction by the PM to the death, on July 27, of Military Police soldier Patrick Bastos Reis, from Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar (Rota), in Guarujá. According to the SSP, he was hit while patrolling in a community. The ministry reported that the police managed to identify and arrest everyone involved in the death of soldier Reis.

Reviews

In early August, residents of neighborhoods where deaths resulting from Operation Escudo occurred reported that police officers randomly executed people identified as having been released from the prison system or who had been with the police.

The reports were collected by a commission formed by deputies of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp), representatives of the Human Rights Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB-SP), the Public Defender’s Office of the State of São Paulo, the Police Ombudsman’s Office of the State of São Paulo, and the State Council for the Defense of Human Rights (Condepe) of the Secretariat of Justice and Citizenship of the State of São Paulo.

The National Human Rights Council (CNDH) released on Friday (1st), the preliminary version of a report on Operation Shield. The document contains 11 reports of human rights violations committed by police officers and mentions episodes ranging from executions to illegal home invasions.