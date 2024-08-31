Visitors to spaces in the capital of São Paulo and its metropolitan region will be able to give their opinion on the use of each unit

The Secretariat of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics (Semil) has released guidelines for the use and operation of three parks in the State of São Paulo, which total 3,481,000 m², the equivalent of twice the area of ​​Ibirapuera Park. The goal is for the population that frequents these locations to be able to provide their input on the use of each unit, such as suggesting changes to the park’s opening hours or transforming a space into a playground, gym or pet area.

Through the consultation, visitors will be able to provide their assessments as daily visitors. To access the draft report and perform this analysis, simply click on the links below, corresponding to each park:

The document was developed by Semil, through the Parks and Partnerships Coordination (CPP), and provides information on aspects of the unit, such as access, rules and prohibitions on use of the space. After the public consultation, contributions will be consolidated and evaluated. To contribute, users must fill out the form related to each park:

The population has up to 30 days to send their opinions.

Learn more about the 3 parks

Park Gabriel Chucre – opened in 2012, it has 134 thousand m² of area and a history linked to the Tietê River because of its location. Inside the park, it is possible to find signs that tell of this relationship, such as a metal structure that points to Salesópolis, a city in São Paulo where the source of the Tietê River is located;

Embu-Guaçu Floodplain Ecological Park – Professor Aziz Ab'Saber – opened in 1997, it covers an area of ​​1,280,000 m² on land located between the Guarapiranga dam and Embu-Guaçu. The space has 17,000 m² for public visitation, which includes recreational areas and areas for sports;

Guarapiranga Ecological Park – opened in 1999, it has 3,330,000 m² and was created considering the need to preserve, recover and increase green areas in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Visitors will find trails, the Trash Museum, a library and the Environmental Education center, which holds several workshops.

With information from SP Agency.